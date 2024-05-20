Russian agent who spied on air defense positions was detained in Odesa, SSU. PHOTO

In Odesa, a Russian agent was detained who was spying on the air defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the guise of the head of a local company that employs sailors on fishing and merchant vessels.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Thus, according to the Security Service, the racists were most interested in the geolocation of air defence missile systems and radar stations that defend the sea and coast of the southern region. They also paid special attention to telecommunications facilities in the Odesa region.

"In order to identify the coordinates of the combat positions of the Defence Forces and strategic infrastructure facilities, the Russian special service used its agent from the regional centre. The offender acted under the guise of the head of a local company that employs sailors on fishing and merchant vessels.

On the instructions of the aggressor, the agent purposefully travelled around the region and covertly recorded the locations of possible deployments of the Defence Forces. He immediately 'reported' the information he received in the form of text messages and marks on Google maps to the FSB," the statement said.

The SSU noted that the Russians planned to carry out targeted missile and drone strikes on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, SSU officers exposed the Russian agent in a timely manner.

The offender was detained red-handed when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a potential target. The SSU also took comprehensive measures to protect Ukrainian troops.

During the searches, the SSU found fake IDs of a representative of the "newspaper editorial office" and the local "water utility". It was also established that the agent regularly changed gadgets and SIM cards to conceal criminal activity.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.