Conference on rights of colonial peoples of Russian Federation was held in Kyiv. PHOTOS

An international conference on the rights of Russia’s colonial peoples was held in Kyiv on 17 May.

The conference was organised by the TSC on the preparation of the draft basic principles of Ukraine's state policy on interaction with national movements of small and indigenous peoples of the Russian Federation in cooperation with the international organisation League of Free Nations.

The event was attended by MPs, diplomats, experts on decolonisation and representatives of national liberation movements of the colonial peoples of Russia. The participants discussed the constant violations of human and peoples' rights by the colonial imperial regime, approaches to the realisation of the rights of colonial peoples to self-determination, practical aspects of decolonisation and its impact on global security.

Representatives of the Bashkir, Buryat, Erzyan, Tatar, and Circassian movements also took part.

Maria Mezentseva, the head of the TSC, reminded that the resolutions of the European Parliament and PACE recognised that the Russian Federation is a colonial empire and that its de-imperialisation and decolonisation are necessary conditions for positive changes in Russia and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

"Ukrainians have always understood that Ukraine will not be free until other peoples of the empire are free. Our slogan has always been 'For our freedom and yours! Back in 1943, the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists initiated the creation of the Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Peoples. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is now actively involved in this work: A provisional investigatory commission has been set up, a draft law on the basic principles of state policy has been developed and will soon be submitted to Parliament," the statement said.

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the TSC and the League of Free Nations was signed at the conference.

