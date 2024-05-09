Verkhovna Rada adopts draft law on extension of passport issuance to Ukrainians abroad

Today, on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law as a whole on the provision of certain administrative services to Ukrainian citizens, including the issuance of passports abroad.

As noted, the draft law No. 11017 was supported by a total of 236 People's Deputies.

The explanatory note states that the draft law is intended to solve the problem of issuing passports abroad.

During the full-scale war, Ukraine introduced a pilot project for issuing passports abroad. It will expire in the summer of 2024. Therefore, the Rada decided to enshrine in law the possibility of issuing passports for Ukrainians abroad. This is the responsibility of the state-owned enterprise Document.

In addition, an administrative fee for issuing passports is introduced, which will go to the budget of Ukraine.

The law also extends the possibility of simultaneous issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a passport/passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad (including replacement of a lost/stolen document or its exchange).

The draft law also provides for:

a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a card is issued indefinitely to persons who have reached the age of 65;

urgent issuance (including replacement of a lost or stolen passport) and exchange of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine is carried out within 7 business days from the date of application (instead of 10 business days in the current version).

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the units of the State Enterprise "Document" of the State Migration Service resume issuing ready-made documents abroad.

As reported, on April 23, the State Enterprise "Document" suspended the issuance of ready-made documents in its foreign offices, explaining this by technical reasons.

At the same time, on April 23, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the issuance of documents to men of military age who are abroad. An exception was made for men aged 18 to 60, who are covered by the provisions of paragraphs 2-1 to 2-3, 2-7 of the Rules for Crossing the State Border. These clauses provide grounds for men to travel abroad during martial law.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed the suspension of services for men of military age at foreign consulates, although the law on increased mobilization passed by the Verkhovna Rada has not yet entered into force. According to Kuleba, after the suspension of services, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will prepare a new procedure for obtaining consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic missions.