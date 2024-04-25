US State Department answers whether it will help Ukraine return men from abroad

The U.S. government has no position on helping Ukraine return men of mobilization age from abroad.

This was stated by the official representative of the US State Department in Brussels, Daniel Sizek, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"It is a difficult question, it is clear what to do, especially with men who are now outside Ukraine. But the government of Ukraine has the right to determine its policy. There is no decision or position yet from the US government on whether or not to help Ukraine in this area," the State Department spokesman said when asked whether the United States would help Ukraine bring the men home.

Sizek also added that the fate of Ukrainian citizens is primarily its business and noted that the Ukrainian government should "act carefully on this issue."

"It is clear that we need people for the Armed Forces to defend the country... This is a complicated issue and it is difficult to say. What is important is that Europe, and to some extent the United States as well, welcomed Ukrainians who decided that they and their families needed to leave Ukraine, and this was another important part of Europe's support, for example. At the same time, it is right that the Ukrainian government needs to study the situation intensively and seriously. And the situation with regard to people is natural for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the U.S. government respects the right of the Ukrainian government to determine its policy," the State Department representative summarized.

Suspension of consular services for Ukrainians abroad

On April 23, the State Enterprise Document suspended issuing documents abroad "for technical reasons".

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the main priority now is to protect Ukraine from destruction. And staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the provision of consular services is limited temporarily. They promise to resume it in accordance with changes in the legislation on military registration.

On April 24, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the sending of passports for men aged 18 to 60 abroad. They can only be obtained in Ukraine. As explained by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this applies only to the services of the State Enterprise "Document".