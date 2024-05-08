Verkhovna Rada adopts draft law on mobilisation of convicts

Today, on 8 May, during a plenary session, the Verkhovna Rada allowed certain categories of prisoners to mobilise into the ranks of the Armed Forces.

This was reported by Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the "European Solidarity" party, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 279 MPs supported draft law 11079-1 in the second reading.

"I am a co-author of this draft law. I have long advocated that prisoners convicted of minor crimes should have the right to defend their homeland and registered the relevant draft law. We need to give convicts the opportunity to fight if they want to," says Honcharenko.

Read more: Only provision on particularly serious crimes will be removed from draft law on exemption of corrupt officials from punishment in exchange for military service. Most of them will escape punishment - Shabunin

He also clarified that those convicted of grievous premeditated murder, rape, sexual violence, and crimes against national security, according to the adopted draft law, will not be mobilised!

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11079-1 on the voluntary mobilisation of prisoners in the second reading. In addition to those who have committed premeditated murders, rapists and paedophiles, corrupt officials, those who have committed crimes against the national security of Ukraine, and those who held a particularly responsible position, including MPs and ministers, will not be able to join the Armed Forces," the "Servant of the People" press centre explained.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11079-1 on the mobilisation of convicts.