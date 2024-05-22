ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4371 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
529 0

Russians carried out 20 attacks on Nikopol: houses, shop, administrative building, agricultural company and transport were damaged. PHOTOS

On 22 May, Russians carried out more than two dozen attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They used artillery, but the vast majority of attacks were carried out with kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, targeting the Dniprovskyi district. Novomoskovsk district was also shelled.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians shelled Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrovka, Chervonohryhorivka communities.

The shelling damaged an excavator, a minibus, a truck, and a car. A two-storey residential building, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A shop, an administrative building and an agricultural company were damaged.

Read more: Drone strike on police car during evacuation in Vovchansk: Police Major Ladyka killed, Senior Lieutenant Mozharovskyi seriously injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 22 травня

In addition, there is destruction in the Novomoskovsk district. Six houses and a car were damaged there.

The enemy hit the Dniprovsky district with ballistic missiles.

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 22 травня

No casualties were reported.

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 22 травня
Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 22 травня
Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 22 травня

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Nikopol (686)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 