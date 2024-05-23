ENG
In Kyiv, funeral of 21-year-old combat medic Oleksandr Kucheriavenko (Kuzma) was held. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The funeral of combat medic Oleksandr Kucheriavenko, who died while helping the wounded, was held in Kyiv.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Yana Zinkevych, founder of the Hospitallers Medical Volunteer Battalion, said: "Young, hot-tempered, he was one of those who found his calling early on. He followed it to the end, despite fatigue, pain, and loss. My friend Kuzma continued his heroic journey as a member of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. He died while helping the wounded on 14 May 2024.

У Києві попрощалися із Олександром Кучерявенком

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Oleksandr has been providing first aid, and for the past year he has been a member of the Hospitallers volunteer battalion.

On 17 August, he would have turned 22.

Прощання із Олександром Кучерявенком
Photos and video: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.

