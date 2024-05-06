Kyiv bids farewell to soldier Eduard Khatmullin, who died in battle against occupiers. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Kyiv bids farewell to 57th SIB soldier and volunteer Eduard Khatmullin, who died in late April in a battle against ruscists in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Eduard Khatmullin was a sergeant of the Aerial Reconnaissance Company of the 57th Separate Infantry Brigade named after Kostiantyn Hordiienko. He was killed on 30 April 2024 in the Kupiansk direction while trying to carry out his wounded comrades.

What we know about Eduard Khatmullin

Eduard Khatmullin was born in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. In 2014, he became one of the founders of a volunteer organization and visited Shumsk region many times. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, his family moved to Shumsk.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Eduard Khatmullin took up arms and defended Ukraine together with his comrades-in-arms.

Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.