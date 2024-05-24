In morning, Russians attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones, shelled Marganets district with artillery, two people were injured. PHOTO

On 24 May, Russian invaders launched kamikaze drones at Nikopol and shelled the Marhanets district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Since the morning, the enemy has been targeting Nikopol district again. He struck the district center several times with kamikaze drones. He fired at the Marhanets community with artillery," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured. A four-story building, a shop, a minibus, and a car were also damaged.

