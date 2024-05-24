ENG
Ruscists attacked railway in Kharkiv region at night. PHOTOS

At night, Russian invaders attacked a railway in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"The shelling damaged tracks, buildings, idle freight cars, and an electric train car. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the statement said.

Long-distance and suburban trains run on schedule.

On 23 May, Russians attacked the railway infrastructure in Kharkiv and the region.

Author: 

