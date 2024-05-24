Ruscists attacked railway in Kharkiv region at night. PHOTOS
At night, Russian invaders attacked a railway in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.
"The shelling damaged tracks, buildings, idle freight cars, and an electric train car. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the statement said.
Long-distance and suburban trains run on schedule.
On 23 May, Russians attacked the railway infrastructure in Kharkiv and the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password