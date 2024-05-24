Day in Kharkiv region: enemy hit Kharkiv three times, settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Kupiansk districts came under fire. There are dead and wounded. PHOTO

Yesterday, 23 May, massive shelling of a number of settlements took place in the Kharkiv region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

On 23 May, the enemy attacked Kharkiv three times. In the morning, at around 10.30 a.m., they fired S-300 missiles and hit the printing house of the Vivat publishing house. Seven people were killed and 21 people were injured.

At 02.15 p.m., the Russians attacked the regional center with GABs, damaging the enterprise.

During the shelling of Kharkiv in the evening, residential buildings were damaged, and Russians also hit a business building, damaging the roof and facade, and smashing windows. A woman was injured.





At 10.30 a.m. in Liubotyne, as a result of a hostile missile attack by 2 S-300 missiles, 10 cars, 28 buildings, and structures were damaged. 11 civilians were injured.

As a result of hostile aerial shelling in Derhachi, 8 people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy. Private houses, outbuildings, and cars were also damaged.

A 65-year-old man died in the village of Ridkodub as a result of hostile shelling.

On the morning of 23 May, the enemy shelled the village of Zolochiv with multiple rocket launchers. Two women of 73 and 72 years old were wounded there. Private houses, outbuildings, and a garage were damaged. Also, a 41-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Prykolotne as a result of a shelling by an unidentified military vehicle.

An 11-year-old boy was wounded in the village of Ryasne at 03.10 p.m. as a result of enemy UAV shelling.

In the evening, around 08.00 p.m., the enemy shelled Kurylivka, an outbuilding was on fire. In Kindrashivka, an outbuilding and a garage burned as a result of shelling. Two people were injured. One person died.

As a reminder, 24 May has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv region for those killed in the shelling on 23 May.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians shelled residential infrastructure in Kharkiv, - Terekhov