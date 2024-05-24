Russian informant who spied on units of AFU in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions was detained - SSU. PHOTO

SBU CI detained another informer of Russian special services in Donetsk region. The offender was tracking the geolocation of the Defence Forces near the hottest spots of the eastern front.

This is reported by the press center of the SSU.

It is noted that the defendant tried to identify the strongholds and firing positions of the AFU units engaged in continuous fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions.

The enemy hoped to use this data to fire on Ukrainian positions with missile weapons.

However, the SSU received information about the occupiers' plans in advance, exposed and documented the offender's intelligence activities in stages.

As a result, additional measures were taken to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops, and the enemy accomplice was detained in his own home.

According to the investigation, he was a local resident who remotely cooperated with Russian intelligence through his acquaintance in Russia. They used an anonymous chat room in one of the social networks to communicate with each other.

During the searches, the SSU seized computer equipment and a mobile phone with evidence of his criminal activity.

What is the threat?

SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.