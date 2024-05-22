Recorded coordinates of placement of Ukrainian troops in north of Kharkiv region: SSU detained informant of GRU of Russian Federation. PHOTO

The Security Service foiled new attempts by Russia’s military intelligence to obtain strategically important information about the Defence Forces in the north of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

As noted, the enemy was most interested in the geolocation of the heavy artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which keeps under fire control the assault groups of the occupiers trying to capture Vovchansk.

In order to obtain the intelligence, the Russian intelligence service engaged its informant, a local businessman.

Under the guise of solving commercial issues, the agent traveled around the frontline area, where he secretly recorded the coordinates of Ukrainian troops.

The SSU noted that the defendant also used his colleagues and acquaintances in the dark, from whom he obtained the "necessary" information during everyday conversations.

Later, the offender summarised the information and dictated it in voice messages to Russian intelligence.

"Reporting" to the occupiers, their accomplice described in detail the location of Ukrainian defenders with reference to local landmarks. The aggressor planned to use the intelligence to prepare air and missile strikes.

However, SSU officers exposed the Russian informant in advance and detained him.

The Security Service also took additional measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Based on the evidence obtained, SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

