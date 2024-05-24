Occupiers shelled village in Kherson region: two people were injured. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 24 May, Russian invaders from the temporarily occupied left bank fired on the village of Komyshany in the Kherson city territorial community. Two people suffered an acute stress reaction.
The head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the hostile attack, private houses were damaged, one of them caught fire.
"Two people suffered an acute stress reaction and were provided with medical care," Mrochko said.
He also showed photos of the consequences of another shelling by the Russian invaders.
As a reminder, on 19 May, 9 settlements in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region were temporarily cut off from electricity supply due to Russian shelling.
