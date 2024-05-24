Kyiv community donates 800 drones to 112th TDF Brigade. PHOTO

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko handed over more than 800 drones to the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade and announced the allocation of additional funds to equip the military unit.

Klytschko said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, I handed over more than 800 drones - 600 fpv and 220 Mavic - to the soldiers of the 112th Separate Kyiv Territorial Defence Brigade, which celebrates the anniversary of its creation. I also informed the soldiers that the city has allocated another UAH 150 million from the budget to equip the brigade," Klytschko said.

This is not the first budgetary assistance from Kyiv to 112 TDF Brigade this year, Klytschko said.

"Before that, from the beginning of the year, we also allocated funds to this team. In total, this is already UAH 300 million in 2024," the mayor of Kyiv stressed.

Read more: AFU General Staff plans to reduce staff by 60%: part of military will be sent to combat troops

Klytschko also presented the soldiers of the 112th Brigade with awards from the capital - medals "Honour. Glory. State" medals. He stressed that the city will continue to do everything to help the defenders bring victory closer.