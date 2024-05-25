Two people were injured as result of Russian kamikaze drone attacks on Nikopol. PHOTOS

Two men were injured in a kamikaze drone attack on Nikopol by the occupiers.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol has already suffered two victims of Russian kamikaze drone attacks.

They are men aged 30 and 42. Both will be treated at home," he wrote.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts were under shelling, 3 people were killed, 2 more were injured. PHOTOS





As noted, the cars were damaged. Other consequences of the strikes are being investigated.