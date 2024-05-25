Two people were injured as result of Russian kamikaze drone attacks on Nikopol. PHOTOS
Two men were injured in a kamikaze drone attack on Nikopol by the occupiers.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Nikopol has already suffered two victims of Russian kamikaze drone attacks.
They are men aged 30 and 42. Both will be treated at home," he wrote.
As noted, the cars were damaged. Other consequences of the strikes are being investigated.
