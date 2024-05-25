Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts were under shelling, 3 people were killed, 2 more were injured. PHOTOS

Occupants shelled Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region over the past day. There are dead and wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Krasnohorivka. The outskirts of the Ocheretyne district came under fire.

Kramatorsk district

An outbuilding was damaged in Rubtsi of the Lyman district. A person was killed in Zelene Pole of the Illinivska community and 11 objects were damaged. In addition, the outskirts of the Kostiantynivka district were shelled, without causing any casualties or damage.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 people died and 4 buildings were damaged. In Toretsk, 1 person was injured, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 private houses, a multi-story building and an industrial building were damaged.

In addition, it is reported that Russians fired 12 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the past day. 438 people were evacuated from the front line, including 49 children.