Russians destroyed airport in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 26 May, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia International Airport.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by MP Musa Magomedov.

"Another beautiful airport has been destroyed, this time in Zaporizhzhia. Burn in hell. There is a separate personal hell for those who destroy our airports, the gates of freedom," Magomedov wrote.









It is noted that on the afternoon of 26 May, at around 15.30, an air alert was announced in Zaporizhzhia.

At the same time, the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional administration, Ivan Fedorov, warned residents of the region about the threat of attacks by X-59 air guided missiles.

After the massive explosion, many residents of Zaporizhzhia reported on social media that they had seen a missile flying overhead or heard its sound.

As a reminder, on 8 May, Russian invaders once again massively shelled Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the massive missile strike, infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

