Occupants attack Nikopol region again. PHOTOS

On the evening of 26 May, the enemy launched a kamikaze drone at the Marhanets community and twice shelled Nikopol with artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Last night, a kamikaze drone attacked the Marhanets community. At night, Nikopol itself was shelled with heavy artillery.

The district centre was also hit in the morning. A fire broke out. A private enterprise and two residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Lysak noted that experts are currently continuing to inspect the area, and no people were injured.

