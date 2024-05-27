Day in Donetsk region: 5 people were killed by Russian shelling, 3 were wounded. PHOTOS
During the day, Russian occupants fired 13 times at settlements in Donetsk region, killing 5 people.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovskyi district.
In Antonivka of the Marinka community, 2 people were killed and 1 injured. In Krasnohorivka, 1 person died and 1 was injured. In Selydove, 11 private houses were damaged. The outskirts of Kurakhove were shelled.
Kramatorsk district.
In the Lyman community, ruscists' fire destroyed 2 houses and damaged 5 in Zakitne. Another house was damaged in Zarichne.
Bakhmut district.
In Pivnichne of the Toretsk community, 14 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 10 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. In Siversk, 1 person died, 4 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.
In total, Russians fired 13 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the last day. 194 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password