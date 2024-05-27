Day in Donetsk region: 5 people were killed by Russian shelling, 3 were wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian occupants fired 13 times at settlements in Donetsk region, killing 5 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district.

In Antonivka of the Marinka community, 2 people were killed and 1 injured. In Krasnohorivka, 1 person died and 1 was injured. In Selydove, 11 private houses were damaged. The outskirts of Kurakhove were shelled.

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman community, ruscists' fire destroyed 2 houses and damaged 5 in Zakitne. Another house was damaged in Zarichne.

Bakhmut district.

In Pivnichne of the Toretsk community, 14 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 10 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. In Siversk, 1 person died, 4 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 13 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the last day. 194 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

