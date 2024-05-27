ENG
News
Consequences of Russian shelling of border of Chernihiv region: two people were injured, private houses caught fire. PHOTOS

Today, on 27 May, two residents were wounded as a result of hostile attacks on two villages in the Semenivka community of Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the communication department of the Chernihiv regional police, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, this afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on an agricultural building near which a 38-year-old local resident was standing. As a result of the explosion, the civilian was injured and hospitalised.

Обстріл Чернігівщини 27 травня

About an hour later, Russians shelled another village in the Semenivka community with artillery, injuring an elderly woman. Police officers helped evacuate the victim to hospital.

The police reported that several residential buildings also caught fire as a result of hostile strikes.

Обстріл Чернігівщини 27 травня

The police recorded the consequences of enemy attacks and collected evidence of the occupiers' war crimes.

Обстріл Чернігівщини 27 травня
Обстріл Чернігівщини 27 травня
Обстріл Чернігівщини 27 травня

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops are conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and increasing the density of minefields on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions. There are no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups.

