Unexploded aerial bomb was found near "Epicentr" in Kharkiv. Victims of shelling could have been much more - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

An unexploded ordnance was found about 80 metres from the Epicentr construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, which was hit by Russians on 25 May. Preliminarily, it is a guided aerial bomb of the UMPB D-30 type.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

An unexploded ordnance was found near the Epicentre hypermarket in Kharkiv, which was shelled by Russian invaders on Monday, 27 May, by prosecutors together with the State Emergency Service and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police. The prosecutor's office noted that the munition was found just 80 metres from the shopping centre. Preliminary, it is also a guided aerial bomb of the UMPB D-30 type.

The agency added that the found ammunition "miraculously" did not reach the construction hypermarket.

"There could have been many more victims in the Epicentr hypermarket... Miraculously, on 25 May, it did not reach the construction hypermarket," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In addition, according to the investigation, the Russians adjusted their fire using reconnaissance UAVs.

"This is evidence of a deliberate tactic by the Russian Federation aimed at destroying the civilian population of Kharkiv. The Russian army deliberately launched several munitions at once to cause as many deaths as possible among workers and visitors, as well as to intimidate the city's residents," the prosecutor's office said.

Russian attack on the Epicentr in Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, the Russian occupiers struck at Kharkiv: they dropped two bombs on the Epicentr. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square meters. Earlier, 14 people were reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the Epicentr in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning.

On 27 May, Kharkiv declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on a construction hypermarket.