Zelenskyy arrived in Portugal. PHOTO

On Tuesday, 28 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Portugal.

This was announced by the Portuguese broadcaster RTP, Censor.NET reports.

The plane carrying the Ukrainian leader reportedly arrived at around 14:45 local time at the Figo Maduro military airfield in Lisbon. Zelenskyy was met by the political and military leadership of Portugal.

It is noted that during his visit to Portugal, the Head of State will hold working meetings with Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro and will be received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza.

In addition, the Portuguese media report that a bilateral security agreement is expected to be signed between the two countries.

On Monday, 27 May, it became known that President Zelenskyy would be travelling to Portugal after his visit to Spain.