2 people died and 3 were injured as result of Russian attack on Toretsk. PHOTOS

On the evening of 28 May, Russians shelled the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Two people died as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"At least 2 people were killed and 3 wounded as a result of the strike on Toretsk. Tonight, Russians dropped 3 guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting 2 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building," he said.

According to Filashkin, rescue operations are ongoing at the scene - the exact number of victims will be known later.

In addition, the number of wounded from the attack on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka increased to 7 people. Another 1 person was wounded in Viroliubivka of Kostyantynivka community.

As a reminder, on 28 May, the racists attacked Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast with a 1.5-tonne bomb.

