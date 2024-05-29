12 civilians were evacuated from Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On Tuesday, 28 May, police officers evacuated 12 civilians from the town of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv regional police, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the evacuation measures were carried out by police officers of the Derhachiv territorial community.

The evacuated residents of Kozacha Lopan were taken to safer places. They were also provided with the necessary assistance.

Earlier, the head of the Kupiansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, said that 7,500 civilians in the Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region had refused to be evacuated.