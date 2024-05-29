ENG
Forest fire broke out in Kharkiv region as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled the Vovchansk district, and a fire broke out in the forest.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The Russians attacked the Vovchansk district, which resulted in a fire with a total area of over 15 hectares.

"The coniferous undergrowth of the pine forest was on fire, and the fire partially spread to the tree crowns and the private sector. The flames destroyed dozens of residential and outbuildings. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to another residential sector, leaving 64 buildings intact. There were no casualties or injuries," the statement said.

Also read: A day in Kharkiv region: KAB strike on a golf club in Kharkiv and shelling of the region, there are victims and destruction

На Харківщині через обстріли РФ горів ліс
