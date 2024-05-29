Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery 15 times during day: 2 people were killed and 2 more wounded. PHOTOS

On 29 May, the occupiers fired fifteen times at Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"A tragic day. A dozen and a half enemy attacks on the Nikopol district. Three times Russian troops fired from artillery, 12 times they were hit by kamikaze drones," he said.

Lysak said that 2 people were killed in the shelling and 2 others were wounded.

The wounded are receiving all the help they need at the hospital.

Russians attacked Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrovka communities.

"According to the updated information, a private enterprise, a shop, a library, two private houses, an outbuilding, and a fire station were damaged. Almost a dozen cars, two trucks, a minibus and an ambulance were damaged. An agricultural enterprise, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged," wrote the head of the RMA.

The rest of the region was free of shelling.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that two people were killed and two were injured as a result of the occupiers' attack on Nikopol.

Read more: Occupiers fired mortars at civilian infrastructure of Seredyna-Buda: man was injured



