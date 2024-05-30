ENG
Nikopol district underwent 20 attacks by artillery and kamikaze drones during day. PHOTOS

On 30 May, the Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 20 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol region about two dozen times. They used both kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities were under attack," Lysak wrote.

An industrial enterprise was damaged in the area. A fire broke out there and was extinguished by rescuers.

In addition, an infrastructure facility, 3 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. 4 trucks were damaged. A power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

