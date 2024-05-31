Consequences of missile strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS
On the morning of 31 May, Russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. The falling debris caused a fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the KCMA.
It is noted that the fire broke out on the area of approximately 120m2. The fire damaged a private household of the service station, a car wash, as well as 6 cars and a warehouse.
"There is no information on casualties or deaths," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.
As a reminder, on the morning of 31 May, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defence forces destroyed all enemy missiles.
