SSU and NACB exposed deputy head of Rivne Regional Council for bribe of almost UAH 600,000. PHOTOS

For almost UAH 600,000, the official had to resolve land and property issues of a local entrepreneur.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NACB press service.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2021, a private entrepreneur purchased a non-operational children's sanatorium, which was once in communal ownership, at an electronic auction.

"The deputy chairman of the regional council, having learned that the buyer also wanted to take ownership of the sanatorium's assets and the land under it, promised to help. It was about writing off the property and getting the Rivne Regional Council to adopt a decision to sell the 5.4-hectare plot. For such "services" in 2022-2023, the official received an undue benefit from the entrepreneur totaling almost half a million hryvnias," the statement said.

At the same time, the SBU stated that for the "services," the official received an illegal benefit from the entrepreneur totaling almost UAH 600,000.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) and Part 4 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

