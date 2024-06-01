Occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on kindergarten in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. Five people were injured. PHOTOS

Late in the evening, on 31 May, Russian invaders dropped two aerial bombs on the town of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. The occupiers hit a local kindergarten. Five people were injured.

According to the police, on Friday, 31 May, at around 22:10, the enemy dropped UMPB D-30 SM bombs on a kindergarten in Myrnohrad.

Five civilians were injured. They are three men aged 22, 38 and 39 and two women aged 40 and 68. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and cut wounds.

First aid was provided by police paramedics.

The National Police also showed photos of the aftermath of the attack on the kindergarten in Myrnohrad.

