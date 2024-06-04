ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4890 visitors online
News Photo
4 092 6

Fire broke out in warehouse in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Late in the evening on 3 June, a warehouse in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv caught fire.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A warehouse is on fire on Mykola Zakrevskyi Street in Desnianskyi district," the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.

They also noted that, according to the Department of Municipal Security, the estimated area of the fire was 2,000 square metres.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.

Local Telegram channels posted photos and videos from the scene, and also wrote that a service station was located next to the warehouse.

У Деснянському районі Києва спалахнула пожежа на складському приміщенні

Earlier, it was reported that cars caught fire in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, and the fire was contained.

Author: 

Kyyiv (2083) fire (689) storage (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 