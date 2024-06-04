Fire broke out in warehouse in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Late in the evening on 3 June, a warehouse in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv caught fire.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A warehouse is on fire on Mykola Zakrevskyi Street in Desnianskyi district," the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.

They also noted that, according to the Department of Municipal Security, the estimated area of the fire was 2,000 square metres.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.

Local Telegram channels posted photos and videos from the scene, and also wrote that a service station was located next to the warehouse.







Earlier, it was reported that cars caught fire in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, and the fire was contained.