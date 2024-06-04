Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson. PHOTOS

Today, on 4 June, Russians shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. No one was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"This is how the homes of Kherson residents look like after another Russian attack on the regional centre.



A few hours ago, residential buildings in the Korabelny district came under fire. The shells hit roofs, windows and balconies," the statement said.

Earlier, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, said that Kherson was under enemy fire. Explosions are heard in the coastal areas of the city.