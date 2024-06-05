Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled region 11 times, 1 person was injured, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Within 24 hours, Russian invaders shelled three districts of the Donetsk region, wounding 1 person.

This was announced by the head of the region Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

The Russians shelled Kurakhivka with artillery and dropped a missile on Kurakhove. The outskirts of Marinka, Ocheretyne, and Hrodivka communities are also under fire from the occupiers.

Kramatorsk district.

Russian shelling damaged 6 houses in Lyman. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was wounded and 9 buildings were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses, a multi-story building, and an outbuilding were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 11 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 347 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 84 children.

