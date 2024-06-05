ENG
5 forest fires caused by Russian aggression continue in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Five forest fires are raging in the Kharkiv region, caused by Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Rescuers are currently extinguishing 5 forest fires with a total area of more than 3,300 hectares in the Kharkiv region. The fires are the result of enemy aggression!" the statement reads.

104 people and 32 pieces of equipment were involved in the firefighting, including 72 rescuers and 17 pieces of fire and rescue equipment from the SES.

So far, 4 out of 5 fires have been contained.

