During day, Russians shelled five settlements in Kharkiv region: three civilians were injured. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled the villages of Buhaivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Mytrofanivka and Borova, as well as the town of Kupiansk. Three people were injured, and private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on the afternoon of June 5, the occupiers carried out shelling:

Buhaivka village of Chuhuiv district. Residential buildings caught fire. Two women aged 67 and 78 were wounded.

At about 3:00 p.m., the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Cherkaski Tyshky: private households were damaged.

On the afternoon of June 5, the city of Kupiansk and the village of Mytrofanivka in Kupiansk district came under Russian shelling. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged in the settlements. At around 6:00 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled Kupiansk again, wounding a 56-year-old woman.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. today, the Russian military also conducted an air strike on a private residential sector in Borova village, Izium district.

See more: Hid from soldiers of Armed Forces for 21 days: border guards captured wounded occupier in Vovchansk. PHOTO













See more: 5 forest fires caused by Russian aggression continue in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the morning of June 5, it was reported that five forest fires caused by Russian aggression were ongoing in the Kharkiv region.