Kakhovka HPP destruction: Colonel-General of Russian Armed Forces was served notice of suspicion - Prosecutor General’s Office (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war on an accomplice in the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam - Colonel General of the Russian Federation Armed Forces, former commander of the Russian group "Dnepr" (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the suspect coordinated his subordinate units, in particular, the engineering and sapper service and the 205th separate motorised rifle brigade, to prepare for the destruction of the dam. And on the night of 6 June 2023, he ensured that the explosion was carried out. At the same time, he could not help but realise that the dam was a civilian facility, and its destruction would lead to grave consequences for the civilian population.

At least 35 civilians died as a result of these criminal acts. 24 are reported missing. 66 settlements in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, as well as large areas of agricultural, nature reserve and forestry land, were flooded. Fertile soils have been washed away, and animals and plants, including those with nature conservation status, are under threat of destruction.

The flooding of industrial and other hazardous facilities has caused widespread environmental damage. According to environmentalists, Ukraine may lose some ecosystems forever. Five regions were directly affected, and people across Ukraine suffered indirect damage and losses.

To establish the environmental consequences, comprehensive forensic and commission environmental examinations are carried out. After receiving the conclusions of these examinations, prosecutors and investigators will be able to decide on criminal prosecution for the crime of ecocide.

Work is ongoing to identify other persons involved in this war crime, including representatives of the political and military command of the aggressor state.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SSU Main Directorate.

Later, the SSU reported that Russian Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, commander of the "Dnepr" group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was suspected.