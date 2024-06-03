Proceedings initiated over ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kharkiv direction - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office opened proceedings over the ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction, and a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was launched.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Prosecutor General's Office reminds that during the monitoring of social media, prosecutors found a video showing the ill-treatment of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction.

"The video shows the Russian military inflicting bodily injuries on Ukrainian soldiers and simulating an execution by firing an automatic weapon near the head of one of the prisoners of war.

In addition, in the video, the occupiers apply psychological pressure to Ukrainian defenders, forcing them to sing the USSR anthem," the statement said.





Read more: I appealed to ICRC and UN to document fact of abuse - Lubinets about video with Ukrainian prisoners of war

Violation of the Geneva Conventions

It is also noted that such actions are a violation of the Geneva Conventions, according to which prisoners of war have the right to humane treatment.

Measures are currently being taken to identify the victims and the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russian occupiers had captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv direction and are abusing them. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the facts of abuse, which were captured on a video shared by the occupiers on social media.