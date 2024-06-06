ENG
Occupiers attacked Nikopol region seven times with kamikaze drones and artillery fire: three people were injured. PHOTOS

On 6 June, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Novomoskovsk districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were injured in the shelling in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"During the day, enemy troops shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery. They also used 7 kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol and Myrove community," informed Lysak.

Two men and a woman were injured as a result of the shelling. According to the updated information, eight private houses and half a dozen outbuildings were damaged in the area.

See more: During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol district three times with artillery and fired 10 times with kamikaze drones: two people were wounded. PHOTOS

The Russians also damaged 26 solar panels and power lines. An excavator was destroyed by fire.

The wreckage of a Russian UAV shot down in Novomoskovsk district damaged a private house.

In the morning, it was loud in one of the communities in the Synelnykivskyi district.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that in the evening of 5 June, Russians struck Nikopol and wounded four people.

