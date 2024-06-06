ENG
Ministry of Defense of Japan handed over 101 vehicles to Ukraine. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Japan handed over a batch of vehicles to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine.

"At the request of the Ukrainian government, the Ministry of Defence and the Japan Self-Defence Forces provided a batch of vehicles under a decision made in May 2023," the statement said.

The batch of 101 vehicles arrived in Poland on June 5 and was then handed over to Ukraine.

