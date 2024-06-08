Enemy hit border of Chernihiv region. Residential building was completely destroyed. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 8 June, Russian invaders shelled the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. There were no casualties, but there was damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that a number of residential buildings in the centre of a village on the border came under enemy fire. One of the houses was completely destroyed. At least four other houses were heavily damaged.

In addition, as a result of the enemy artillery attack, the agricultural machinery of the villagers was damaged.

Police are working at the scene of the Russian shelling.

"The incident will be registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war)," the National Police said.

They also showed the consequences of another racist war crime.

As previously reported, two residents were injured in hostile attacks on two villages in the Semenivka community of Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region on 27 May.

