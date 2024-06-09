ENG
Shelling by Russian occupiers of "ambulance" in Kherson region: number of victims has increased to three. PHOTOS

On Saturday evening, 8 June, Russian invaders attacked an ambulance with a drone in one of the settlements of the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region. It immediately became known that the driver and a man who also came under fire were injured. Today, a paramedic who was in the ambulance at the time of the attack went to the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military  Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, on Sunday, 9 June, a paramedic of the medical team came to the hospital. The victim was diagnosed with concussion. Thus, the number of victims of the occupiers' attack on the ambulance increased to three.

Prokudin also showed a photo of an ambulance after the Russian drone attack.

Обстріл російськими окупантами

Обстріл російськими окупантами

Обстріл російськими окупантами

Обстріл російськими окупантами

On Saturday, 8 June, in the Kherson region, Russian invaders attacked an ambulance on its way to a call. The driver of the ambulance was injured. A 50-year-old man who came under fire was also hospitalised.

