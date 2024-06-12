Ruscists attacked fire station in Lyptsi, Kharkiv region. PHOTO

The building of the fire station in the frontline village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, was damaged as a result of shelling. A fire broke out.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the personnel were not injured and the equipment was not damaged.

"The fire station building, reconstructed in 2009, was first destroyed by the occupiers in 2022. In the same year, after the de-occupation of the village of Lyptsi, it was fully restored and the SES unit was put on combat duty. Today, the building has been destroyed for the second time!" the statement said.

