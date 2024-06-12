Fragments of dangerous cluster munitions found in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Police in Kyiv region found fragments of dangerous cluster munitions in the region after another shelling.

This was reported by the communication department of the Kyiv regional police, Censor.NET reports.

"On the morning of 12 June, while documenting Russian war crimes, law enforcement officers found fragments of dangerous cluster submunitions in the region. The explosive items pose a threat to human life and health and can detonate from the slightest movement," the statement said.

As noted, the police advise to refrain from visiting places near the shelling and immediately inform the relevant services if suspicious objects are found. In addition, it is strictly forbidden to touch or move the object.

On the night of 12 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. All enemy air targets were destroyed.