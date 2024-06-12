Rescuers put out fire caused by falling debris during attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Rescuers are currently extinguishing a fire in the Kyiv region caused by falling debris during an enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.









Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an industrial facility and a warehouse in the Kyiv region were on fire due to falling debris, and a person was injured.

On the night of 12 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. All enemy air targets were destroyed. Censor.NET also reported that 3 Tu-95 bombers took off in Russia.