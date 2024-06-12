ENG
Rescuers put out fire caused by falling debris during attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Rescuers are currently extinguishing a fire in the Kyiv region caused by falling debris during an enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Read also: Firefighting continues at an industrial facility in Kyiv region, which broke out as a result of a Russian attack. Photo report

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an industrial facility and a warehouse in the Kyiv region were on fire due to falling debris, and a person was injured.

On the night of 12 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. All enemy air targets were destroyed. Censor.NET also reported that 3 Tu-95 bombers took off in Russia.

