Day in Donetsk region: 1 person was killed in Hostre, Russians shelled three districts of region. PHOTO

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 7 times during the day, resulting in 1 casualty in Hostre.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district.

One person was killed in Hostre of the Kurakhivska community, and private houses and an administrative building were damaged. An enterprise in Hannivka was also damaged, and Kurakhivka and Novoselydivka were shelled.

Kramatorsk district.

3 private houses and a garage were damaged in Lyman. 4 multi-storey buildings were damaged in Zoria of Illinivska community. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings and 4 outbuildings were damaged. Siversk and Dronivka were shelled.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 7 times at localities in Donetsk region. 229 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 23 children.

660 people remain in Chasiv Yar and 346 in Krasnohorivka




