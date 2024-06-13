Kyiv bids farewell to military photographer Arsen Fedosenko, who died defending Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Kyiv bids farewell to to the military photographer Arsen Fedosenko, who died after being seriously injured.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Arsen Fedosenko joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring of 2022. With a group of journalists, he travelled along the front line and made reports about the military.

Before the full-scale invasion, he was a photographer.

Fedosenko is a graphic artist by training. He started shooting during his second year at the institute, in 1996. He has worked in the publishing, advertising, and educational sectors, always remaining an artist.

Since 2010, he has been engaged in artistic and cultural photo projects in cooperation with the National Philharmonic of Ukraine and the Italian Embassy.

Arsen is the author of many photo exhibitions. His multi-genre works are known in Ukraine and abroad, and are kept in private collections in Ukraine, Norway, and Germany. For five years, Fedosenko has been working with wine, visiting Ukrainian wineries and photographing winemakers.

Photos and video: Oleh Bohauk, Censor.NET.