Command-and-staff training exercises in Kyiv region are completed - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Command-and-staff training exercises of the Kyiv defense forces have been completed in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

All components of the grouping - land, river, unmanned, air and anti-sabotage forces - practised coordinated joint actions to repel a possible enemy offensive.

"According to the plan of the exercise, our units conducted a defensive operation in conditions of active use of the entire spectrum of offensive weapons and actions of subversive and reconnaissance  groups by the enemy.

The military units of the grouping showed high efficiency, effectiveness and cohesion during the defensive operation," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that from 5 to 13 June, command and staff training exercises would be held in Kyiv and Kyiv region, so there would be military equipment and heavy weapons on the roads.

На Київщині завершено командно-штабні навчання
Armed Forces HQ Kyyivska region training Ukrainian Armed Forces
