Firefighting continues in Kyiv region as result of enemy attack on 12 June. PHOTO

For more than a day, the State Emergency Service has been trying to extinguish a fire at an industrial plant in Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The fire at an industrial enterprise caused by Russia's armed aggression is being extinguished.

249 personnel, 98 units of equipment and four fire trains are working at the scene," the statement said.

As a reminder, as a result of the missile attack, an industrial facility and a warehouse in Kyiv region are on fire due to falling debris, and a person was injured.

On the night of 12 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. All enemy air targets were destroyed.

Read more: Missile attack on Kyiv region: an industrial facility and a warehouse are on fire due to falling debris, a person was injured (updated). PHOTO





