Missile attack on Kyiv region: an industrial facility and a warehouse are on fire due to falling debris, a person was injured (updated). PHOTO

That night, the enemy attacked the region with missiles and UAVs. The alert lasted almost two hours.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, air defense forces were actively working in the region.

No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded.

Victims of the Russian attack

According to the RMA, one person was injured as a result of falling debris - a cut wound to the leg. Medical aid was provided on the spot. The victim refused to be hospitalized.

Facilities in two districts were damaged

At the same time, as of 7:00 a.m., several facilities in two districts of the region were damaged by falling debris.

"In particular, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in one of the districts. Fire and rescue units from Kyiv region, Kyiv city, and Ukrzaliznytsia are currently involved in the firefighting operations. In total, more than 105 people and 30 vehicles are involved," the statement said.

Kravchenko also noted that the falling debris also damaged a private house, a petrol station, and a garage.

In another area, a warehouse caught fire.

All services are working on the ground to eliminate and record the consequences of the attack. The work is ongoing.

Later, the National Police showed the consequences of the enemy attack.







The SES press center also showed footage of firefighting in the Kyiv region.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. All enemy air targets were destroyed.